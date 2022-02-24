New brand of COVID-19 ART kit in stores from March; demand almost doubled in February, says one retailer

SINGAPORE: Demand for COVID-19 antigen rapid test (ART) kits in February at one retailer has "almost doubled" from the month before but at least one new brand will appear on store shelves from March.

Alcotech, a distributor of medical devices, told CNA on Thursday (Feb 24) it is bringing in five million AllTest ART kits from China.

The kits, which will come in various pack sizes, will be available in March in stores and online marketplaces such as Guardian, Watsons, 7-11, Amazon, Lazada and Shopee.

The company added that its warehouse can take up to 80 million kits at a time.

Meanwhile, SDT Molecular, a medical device wholesaler, said in a media statement on Tuesday that it is in discussions to bring in the first batch of 20,000 to 50,000 Indicaid test kits, which are made in Hong Kong.

The kits are expected to arrive around March to April this year, it said.

The company added that the limited supply was due to the recent global surge in ART demands, especially in the US and Hong Kong. However, it expects the number of kits to increase in the next shipments.

Both the AllTest and Indicaid test kits will be priced below S$5, the two wholesalers said.