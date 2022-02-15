93 attempts to smuggle more than 10,000 COVID-19 test kits foiled in 2021: ICA

SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) foiled 93 attempts to smuggle more than 10,000 COVID-19 test kits of different brands in 2021, the authority said on Tuesday (Feb 15).

Officers also detected four attempts to smuggle ivermectin, involving more than 2,500 tablets.

Ivermectin is a prescription-only medicine registered in Singapore for the treatment of parasitic worm infections.

About 5,860 contraband cases were detected among imports of low-value goods in 2021, a 40 per cent increase from the year before, ICA said in its annual report on Tuesday.

The authority said the uptick in the number of contraband smuggling attempts via airfreight and parcels, specifically low-value goods, "is consistent with the boom in e-commerce in recent years".

Low-value goods are those subjected to GST relief when they are imported by air or post.

However, the overall number of contraband cases detected at the ICA checkpoints decreased from 41,000 to 27,000 in 2021, or by about 33 per cent. This was due to the significant fall in traveller volume.