Singapore will send 500,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Australia, same amount to be returned in December

SINGAPORE: Singapore will send 500,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to Australia as part of a "dose sharing" agreement, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Tuesday (Aug 31).

Under the deal, Australia will send the same quantity of vaccines back to Singapore in December, according to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in a Facebook post.

The half a million doses that Singapore is sending will come from its existing stock and the country has enough to meet its current needs, said MFA. The ministry added that the returned doses later in the year would potentially be used as booster shots for "specific segments" of Singapore's population that could benefit from such boosting.

"This arrangement will enable both countries to support each other in optimising our respective schedules for vaccinating our populations against COVID-19," said MFA.

"(It) will help Australia accelerate its vaccination programme amidst its current increase in cases caused by the Delta variant."

MFA also said that Singapore is grateful to Pfizer and BioNTech for assisting to facilitate the dose sharing arrangement.