Workers to start returning to offices as COVID-19 restrictions ease for workplaces

PR Agency Golin is also taking a gradual approach. Employees can choose, until the end of the year, to work from home or return to the office.

“I think that gives us time to plan for the new year and how we're going to look at the office going forward,” said Mr Darren Burns, Golin president for the Asia Pacific.

“I think people are used to having that kind of freedom now, which is great. So we're starting to think about what is the future of work and what the office environment means for us.”

HYBRID WORK MODEL

Mr Burns noted that a “human touch” is preferable for onboarding newcomers, face-to-face meetings are still better for collaboration and that a flexible, hybrid model would be ideal.

“I think there is a yearning to be social for a lot of people, especially our younger people in the office. They really want to be in the office every day or a few times a week to see their friends to catch up, have lunch, all those things that you don't have working remotely,” he said.

It is not the only firm that is looking into adjusting long-term policies. NEC said that it has set up a “Future of Work” task force to study this.

“It is evident that remote working will form the core of a hybrid work environment where we need to reimagine our process, technology infrastructure and management style to achieve better employee engagement, operation efficiency and business outcome,” said Mr Teh Chong Mien, managing director of NEC APAC (Singapore).