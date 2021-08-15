Bus captains and staff from Bishan and Sengkang interchanges who have COVID-19 had mild or no symptoms: LTA

SINGAPORE: All affected bus captains and staff members at new COVID-19 clusters at the Bishan and Sengkang interchanges are asymptomatic or only showed mild symptoms, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Sunday (Aug 15).

The two bus interchange clusters were among three new clusters identified by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday.

The Bishan cluster has a total of nine COVID-19 cases so far, while the Sengkang cluster has 13 infections.

In a press release, the LTA said the clusters include nine bus captains from Bishan bus interchange and five bus captains and two staff members from Sengkang bus interchange.

All 16 personnel have been vaccinated and most of the cases were picked up early through routine proactive antigen rapid tests (ART) tests by SBS Transit, added LTA.