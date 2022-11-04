Bivalent COVID-19 vaccination for 18-49 age group to be rolled out from Nov 7

SINGAPORE: The bivalent Moderna/Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine will be offered to people aged 18 to 49 from Nov 7, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (Nov 4).

Eligible individuals will receive an SMS with a personalised booking link to make an appointment at one of the ministry's Joint Testing and Vaccination Centres (JTVCs), to get an additional dose of the vaccine.

"In particular, those who have yet to complete their minimum protection series should do so as soon as possible," said MOH.

The ministry will begin inviting those aged 40 to 49 in the initial phase, before gradually moving on to the lower age groups.

"We seek your patience and understanding that the SMS may take a couple of weeks to reach everyone. To avoid overcrowding the JTVCs, we will only facilitate walk-ins for persons aged 50 years and above and healthcare workers," said the ministry.

