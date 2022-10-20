Bivalent vaccines for 18-49 age group to come later in 2022, as Singapore secures more supplies: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE: Singapore plans to invite people aged between 18 and 49 to take their COVID-19 bivalent vaccines later in the year as more supplies are secured, Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung said on Thursday (Oct 21).

Mr Ong added that the authorities hope to secure these supplies in a matter of weeks.

He was responding to questions from MPs Joan Pereira (PAP-Tanjong Pagar) and Jamus Lim (WP-Sengkang) on the timeline of the vaccines, how they compared with Moderna and Pfizer boosters in terms of efficacy and when someone who has recovered from COVID-19 should take this vaccine.

The Government had announced earlier that those who have yet to achieve minimum protection - or are aged 50 and above who last received their vaccine dose more than five months ago - can walk into any of nine Joint Testing and Vaccination Centres to receive their bivalent vaccine dose from Oct 14.

Bivalent vaccines provide better protection against newer COVID-19 variants compared to the original vaccines, said Mr Ong.

They work by simulating an immune response against two different antigens. For example, Moderna’s bivalent vaccine has been updated to protect against the Omicron BA.1 variant, in addition to the original strain.

The initial COVID-19 vaccines used in Singapore have been monovalent, which means they only contain or encode the spike protein of the original SARS-CoV-2 virus.