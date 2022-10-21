Bivalent COVID-19 vaccine will be offered to healthcare workers in Singapore from Oct 25

SINGAPORE: The bivalent Moderna/Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine will be offered to healthcare workers in the public and private sectors from Oct 25.

"This is to protect and support our healthcare workers who are at higher risk of exposure to COVID-19," said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (Oct 21).

It added that the bivalent vaccine is recommended for eligible healthcare workers aged 18 and above, if they had received at least three doses of mRNA vaccine/Nuvaxovid or four doses of Sinovac-CoronaVac more than five months ago.

Eligible healthcare workers may walk in to any of the nine Joint Testing and Vaccination Centres (JTVCs) offering the Moderna/Spikevax vaccines to get the jab.

They will be required to produce a valid staff pass for identification at the JTVCs.

Those without passes may produce a memo bearing the company or organisation’s letterhead or official stamp as proof, said MOH.

"Separate arrangements may be made by the respective healthcare institutions to provide in-house vaccination to facilitate those who are not able to visit the JTVCs due to work exigencies," said the ministry.