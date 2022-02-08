31,500 people aged 18 and above have not booked COVID-19 booster dose; risk losing vaccination status: MOH

SINGAPORE: About 31,500 people aged 18 and above have not made an appointment to receive their COVID-19 vaccine booster dose and risk losing their fully vaccinated status from Feb 14, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Tuesday (Feb 8).

These individuals took the last dose of their primary series more than 270 days ago.

“As announced previously, from Feb 14, 2022, these individuals will no longer be considered as fully vaccinated, and their vaccination status will revert to ‘additional dose needed’,” MOH said in a media release.

“This will also apply to individuals who received recognised non-mRNA primary vaccination regimens offered under the national vaccination programme, such as three doses of the Sinovac-CoronaVac or Sinopharm vaccines, as well as regimens of other World Health Organization emergency use listing vaccines.”

The ministry urged these people to make their appointments or to walk into any vaccination centre to receive their booster doses as soon as possible.