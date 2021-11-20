COVID-19 booster jabs to be offered 5 months after second dose for all eligible age groups

SINGAPORE: Eligible individuals will be able to receive their COVID-19 booster jabs five months after completing their second dose, instead of six months.

"It is evident that waning of antibodies can clearly occur by around six months after the second dose and occur earlier for older groups," the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Saturday (Nov 20).

The expert committee on COVID-19 vaccination therefore recommends that the interval for booster jabs be standardised to five months for all eligible age groups.

"This would be an appropriate interval to pre-empt waning of antibodies for all," said MOH.

The change will take effect on Nov 24.

Currently, the Health Ministry is administering booster shots six months after the second dose for people aged 30 to 59, and five months for those aged 60 and above.