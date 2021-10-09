COVID-19 booster shots to be expanded to those aged 30 years and above, healthcare and frontline workers

SINGAPORE: Healthcare workers and frontline COVID-19 workers who have completed both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago will be offered booster mRNA vaccination shots from Saturday (Oct 9), the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced.

The ministry is also working with various institutions to progressively roll out booster jabs to eligible persons in institutionalised settings, such as prisons and residential care facilities, it added.

In addition, those aged 30 and above who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 about six months ago will also be progressively invited to make an appointment for a booster shot, MOH said.

A text message with a personalised booking link will be sent to their mobile phones to book an appointment on www.vaccine.gov.sg, it said, adding that booster shots are available at any vaccination centre or participating Public Health Preparedness Clinic.

In a press release on Saturday (Oct 9), MOH said it had accepted recommendations from the Expert Committee on COVID-19 Vaccination for these booster shots.

"Our healthcare and frontline workers are more likely to come into regular contact with COVID-19 cases in the course of their work and are at greater risk of infection," said MOH.

Those in areas such as prisons or residential care facilities live in indoor settings of "increased human density" that are "predisposed to large outbreaks of COVID-19", it added.

"Expanding the booster programme to persons aged 30 and above will also help to raise the overall level of protection in the population," it said.

MOH noted that as of Oct 7, almost 372,000 people had received their booster shots, previously open to those aged 50 and above.

It added that 57 per cent of those aged between 50 to 59, and 72 per cent of people aged 60 and above who are eligible have either booked an appointment or already received their booster dose.

