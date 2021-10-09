COVID-19 booster shots to be extended to those aged 30 and above, healthcare and frontline workers

SINGAPORE: Healthcare workers and frontline COVID-19 workers who have completed both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago will be offered booster mRNA vaccination shots from Saturday (Oct 9), the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced.

The ministry is also working with various institutions to progressively roll out booster jabs to eligible persons in institutionalised settings, such as prisons and residential care facilities, it added.

In addition, those aged 30 and above who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 about six months ago will also be progressively invited to make an appointment for a booster shot, MOH said.

In a press release on Saturday (Oct 9), MOH said it had accepted recommendations from the Expert Committee on COVID-19 Vaccination for these booster shots.

"Our healthcare and frontline workers are more likely to come into regular contact with COVID-19 cases in the course of their work and are at greater risk of infection," said MOH.