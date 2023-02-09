Singapore to scrap all COVID-19 border measures from Feb 13

SINGAPORE: Singapore will scrap all COVID-19 border measures from next Monday (Feb 13), when the country steps down its disease alert to its lowest level.

This is due to the improving pandemic situation globally and the low impact of imported cases on Singapore's healthcare capacity, said the Ministry of Health on Thursday.

The country will also remove almost all of its existing COVID-19 restrictions, such as requiring masks on public transportation.

Once the border measures are scrapped, all travellers, including those who are not vaccinated, will not have to show proof of a negative pre-departure test before entering Singapore.Non-vaccinated visitors will also no longer have to purchase COVID-19 travel insurance.