Singapore to scrap all COVID-19 border measures from Feb 13
From Feb 13, non-vaccinated travellers entering Singapore will no longer be required to take a pre-departure test.
SINGAPORE: Singapore will scrap all COVID-19 border measures from next Monday (Feb 13), when the country steps down its disease alert to its lowest level.
This is due to the improving pandemic situation globally and the low impact of imported cases on Singapore's healthcare capacity, said the Ministry of Health on Thursday.
The country will also remove almost all of its existing COVID-19 restrictions, such as requiring masks on public transportation.
Once the border measures are scrapped, all travellers, including those who are not vaccinated, will not have to show proof of a negative pre-departure test before entering Singapore.Non-vaccinated visitors will also no longer have to purchase COVID-19 travel insurance.
Still, Singapore is prepared to reintroduce restrictions under its Vaccinated Travel Framework if there are "international developments of concern", the ministry said. This includes the emergence of new severe variants or signs of Singapore's healthcare system coming under strain from imported cases.
Travellers will also continue to be screened for infectious diseases such as Yellow Fever, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Ebola. All travellers, including Singapore residents, will also still have to submit a health declaration via the SG Arrival Card e-service when entering the country.
Travellers should check the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority's website for the latest border measures before entering Singapore, said the health ministry.
