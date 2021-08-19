'It’s not sustainable': Buffet restaurants struggling with COVID-19 measures

SINGAPORE: While buffet lines have resumed, restaurants have been finding it difficult to continue business as usual, due to strict and evolving COVID-19 guidelines.

The constant state of flux of safe management measures has pushed some to throw in the towel and go a la carte instead.

On Thursday (Aug 19), Korean barbecue restaurant chain Seoul Garden announced that it was pivoting from its buffet concept - which lasted for more than three decades - to an “all-new a la carte menu”.

The decision, the group said, was “in response” to the challenges faced by the industry over the past one-and-a-half years as well as the country’s move towards an endemic COVID-19 strategy.

“Changes to the (COVID-19) rules have understandably needed to be frequent in response to a climate of uncertainty in face of clusters in the community,” the press release said.

“Seoul Garden’s decision to pivot its dining concept aims to answer this call and was an important consideration in the Group’s adoption of an a la carte dining experience.”

Under revised COVID-19 safety guidelines for food lines and buffets, diners are not allowed to help themselves to the spread. Instead, servers will have to dish it out for them and ensure that diners do not come into contact with the food.

It has piled on more pressure for buffet restaurant operators, who have already been bruised and battered by the pandemic. Some have had to bring in additional manpower to cope with the rules, resulting in higher costs.

Outlet manager of Captain Kim Korean BBQ & Hotpot Buffet JC Cheah told CNA that the restaurant has had to hire three more waiters since April, after the government eased restrictions to allow buffet lines.

Meanwhile, Minor Food Group, which operates Kiseki Japanese Buffet Restaurant at Orchard Central and Buffet Town at Raffles City shopping centre, shared that manpower costs have increased by up to 30 per cent as the group has had to hire more employees to cope with the new rules.

“We have to serve tables dish by dish so we need an army of service staff nowadays who just waiting for (customers) to pick the order on the iPad, and once the order comes in, we have to serve it - even if it’s just one cup of coffee,” said the group’s chairman and CEO Dellen Soh.