Bugis Junction COVID-19 cluster grows to 61; BHG department store to remain closed until Aug 30

SINGAPORE: A COVID-19 cluster linked to Bugis Junction has grown to 61 infections, after 38 cases were added to it on Wednesday (Jul 25).

Of the 61 cases in the cluster, 51 are staff who worked at Bugis Junction and the rest were visitors, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its update on the local COVID-19 situation on Wednesday night.

Among the infected staff, 46 worked in Bugis Junction's BHG outlet, said MOH.

MOH also said that the BHG department store would remain closed for five more days until Aug 30. It was originally scheduled to resume operations on Thursday, after two days of deep cleaning.

"As an added precautionary measure, the store will remain closed for further sanitation and hygiene checks," BHG Singapore added in an update on Facebook on Wednesday.

"We seek our customers' understanding on any delays on their online orders, as fulfilment of online orders will also be suspended for the time being," BHG said.