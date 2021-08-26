Bugis Junction COVID-19 cluster grows to 61; BHG department store to remain closed until Aug 30
SINGAPORE: A COVID-19 cluster linked to Bugis Junction has grown to 61 infections, after 38 cases were added to it on Wednesday (Jul 25).
Of the 61 cases in the cluster, 51 are staff who worked at Bugis Junction and the rest were visitors, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its update on the local COVID-19 situation on Wednesday night.
Among the infected staff, 46 worked in Bugis Junction's BHG outlet, said MOH.
MOH also said that the BHG department store would remain closed for five more days until Aug 30. It was originally scheduled to resume operations on Thursday, after two days of deep cleaning.
"As an added precautionary measure, the store will remain closed for further sanitation and hygiene checks," BHG Singapore added in an update on Facebook on Wednesday.
"We seek our customers' understanding on any delays on their online orders, as fulfilment of online orders will also be suspended for the time being," BHG said.
Bugis Junction was first identified as a COVID-19 cluster in MOH's daily update on Tuesday.
The ministry said then that staff members who had worked at affected shops in Bugis Junction would be tested, while close contacts of cases would be quarantined.
The ministry also offered free COVID-19 testing to members of the public who visited shops at the mall or used the services or facilities there between Aug 17 and Aug 24.
Bugis Junction said on Wednesday morning that it had "taken the necessary environmental cleaning measures" according to the prevailing guidelines.
Key touchpoints in the mall's common areas have been cleaned and disinfected more frequently. This included lift buttons, handrails and auto-door panels.
"In addition, we have enhanced the air circulation and cleaning routines at Bugis Junction per the guidance from the authorities," it said.
"These include daily air purging and fully opening the air dampers in the building to maximise outdoor air intake."
As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported a total of 66,812 COVID-19 cases.
