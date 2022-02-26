Public urged to only call 995 for life-threatening emergencies amid ‘significant stress’ on paramedics

SINGAPORE: Members of the public have once again been urged to only call 995 in the event of life-threatening emergencies.

As Singapore transits to living with COVID-19, "appropriate and prudent" use of 995 emergency medical services and emergency departments are important, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said late on Friday (Feb 25).

"It will ensure that patients truly requiring emergency medical care are able to receive it in a timely manner."

The authorities said that 995 calls to SCDF have increased from an average of 635 calls a day in January this year to an average of 830 calls a day in the first two weeks of February.

The spike was most pronounced on Feb 14, when about 1,000 calls were received.

"This has added significant stress on our paramedics who are already under significant pressure," said the authorities, adding that the average number of daily calls received before the COVID-19 pandemic was about 550.

About 1,700 calls in January and about 2,500 calls in the first two weeks of February were from COVID-19 patients. MOH and SCDF noted that about 45 per cent of them only required day treatment and did not need to be hospitalised.

The 995 emergency medical services "are meant to provide swift conveyance to hospital for people with life-threatening and emergency medical conditions. They need to be prioritised for such", said the authorities.

They added that individuals who are not suffering any life-threatening or emergency medical conditions should refrain from calling 995.

"If EMS calls continue to climb, the public may experience delays in ambulance response even for medical emergencies."