Candy K-Bar at Somerset ordered to close after COVID-19 breaches led to infection spread

SINGAPORE: Candy K-Bar located at Somerset Road has been ordered to temporarily close following a slew of COVID-19 breaches including providing a KTV system and dart games to customers.

The establishment had allowed a social gathering above the permitted group size, as well as the sale and consumption of alcohol past 10.30pm, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said on Friday (Jan 28).

The customers – who were colleagues at another food and beverage (F&B) establishment – subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

They then infected at least 10 other coworkers who did not attend the social gathering, said MSE, adding that further investigations are being conducted.

Candy K-Bar, which was ordered to shut for 20 days, was among 27 businesses including hotels and shopping malls that were ordered to temporarily close this year over various safe management breaches.

York Hotel at Mount Elizabeth had allowed a social gathering above the permitted group size during a staycation while Fragrance Hotel in Balestier allowed individuals on stay-home notice to leave their rooms and failed to ensure all those entering the premises had taken their temperature.

Both hotels were ordered to suspend new room bookings for 10 days.

Eateries such as Alter Ego along Raffles Avenue, Burger King at Plaza Singapura and Go Ang Pratunam Chicken Rice at Nex had failed to ensure safe distancing between groups of customers on multiple occasions.

There were also several repeat offenders including Lu La along Ann Siang Road. The outlet had allowed alcohol consumption within its premises after 10.30pm. MSE said the establishment has been issued with an order to close for 70 days from Dec 31 to Mar 10.