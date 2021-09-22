COVID-19 case management task group doing its 'best to scale up' operations amid growing case numbers: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: As COVID-19 case numbers continue to grow, the Ministry of Health's (MOH) COVID-19 case management task group is doing its "best to scale up" operations and make sure all patients are well cared for, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Wednesday (Sep 22).

In a Facebook post, Mr Lee said he visited the task group's operations office on Tuesday.

The task group administers "the whole process for COVID-19 patients, from detection to recovery", he said.

"This includes assigning patients to appropriate care facilities, arranging for transport, and briefing them on what they need to do, especially those who choose home recovery," Mr Lee added.

Since Sep 15, fully vaccinated patients aged 12 to 50 can recover at home if they meet the criteria. This was expanded on Sep 18 to COVID-19 patients aged up to 69.

"We now encourage fully vaccinated patients to recover at home wherever possible," said the Prime Minister.

"This is less disruptive for them, especially if their symptoms are mild. It will also reduce demand for hospital beds, so that the seriously ill ones can get the treatment they need.

"I know this is a stressful time for those with family members who have COVID-19. Some of you have written to me to express your frustrations, or question why MOH takes so long to get in touch after you or a loved one has tested positive."