Singapore reports 3,334 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 3,334 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (Apr 4), comprising 3,282 local infections and 52 imported ones.

There were seven fatalities, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,283.

There are 522 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 54 patients require oxygen supplementation.

Twenty patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 21 on Sunday.