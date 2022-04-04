Singapore reports 3,334 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 3,334 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (Apr 4), comprising 3,282 local infections and 52 imported ones.
There were seven fatalities, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,283.
There are 522 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 54 patients require oxygen supplementation.
Twenty patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 21 on Sunday.
Most of Singapore's new COVID-19 infections are Protocol 2 cases, which are those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.
Among the new cases reported on Monday, 2,882 are classified under Protocol 2, comprising 2,834 local cases and 48 imported infections.
Another 452 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with four of them being imported infections.
The week on week infection ratio remains at 0.66. A number below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is falling.
Singapore has recorded 1,113,078 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
As of Sunday, 95 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
About 72 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
