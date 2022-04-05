Singapore reports 6,341 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 6,341 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (Apr 5), comprising 6,219 local infections and 122 imported ones.

There was one fatality, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,284.

There are 518 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 63 patients require oxygen supplementation.

Sixteen patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 20 on Monday.