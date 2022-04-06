Singapore reports 4,467 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 4,467 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Wednesday (Apr 6), comprising 4,371 local infections and 96 imported ones.
There were three fatalities, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,287.
There are 452 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 43 patients require oxygen supplementation.
Fifteen patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 16 on Tuesday.
Most of Singapore's new COVID-19 infections are Protocol 2 cases, which are those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.
Among the new cases reported on Wednesday, 3,912 are classified under Protocol 2, comprising 3,831 local cases and 81 imported infections.
Another 555 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 15 of them being imported infections.
The week on week infection ratio is 0.72, higher than the 0.7 on Tuesday. A number below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is falling.
Singapore has recorded 1,123,886 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
As of Tuesday, 95 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
About 72 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
