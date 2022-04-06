Singapore reports 4,467 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 4,467 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Wednesday (Apr 6), comprising 4,371 local infections and 96 imported ones.

There were three fatalities, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,287.

There are 452 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 43 patients require oxygen supplementation.

Fifteen patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 16 on Tuesday.