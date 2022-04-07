Singapore reports 4,269 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 4,269 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Thursday (Apr 7), comprising 4,145 local infections and 124 imported ones.

There were three fatalities, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,290.

There are 416 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 44 patients require oxygen supplementation.

Fifteen patients are in the intensive care unit, unchanged from Wednesday.