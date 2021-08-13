Logo
45 new locally transmitted cases in Singapore, including 13 unlinked
People wearing face masks while buying food from Amoy Street Food Centre on Jul 22, 2021 on the first day of the return to Phase 2 (Heightened Alert). (Photo: Marcus Mark Ramos)

13 Aug 2021 05:16PM (Updated: 13 Aug 2021 05:19PM)
SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 45 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Friday (Aug 13), including 13 with no links to previous cases.

This is the lowest daily number of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore since Jul 15. 

Twenty of the new infections reported on Friday were linked to previous cases and had been placed on quarantine.

Another 12 linked infections were detected through surveillance testing, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

Among the new cases, three were people above the age of 70 who were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and at risk of serious illness, said MOH.

There were also four imported cases who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival. Two infections were detected upon arrival, while two developed the illness during the stay-home notice or isolation period.

In total, Singapore reported 49 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

MOH will release further updates on Friday night on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore.

All children and staff members at Superland Pre-school in Chinatown will be tested for COVID-19 after a cluster of six infections was detected there on Wednesday. By Thursday, the cluster had grown to 10 cases in total. 

In reply to CNA's queries, the pre-school said on Thursday evening that all the confirmed cases were last present at the school on Aug 6. 

The first case - a child - tested positive on Aug 9. The pre-school was closed on Aug 7 and will resume operations on Aug 21, the school said.

As of Friday, Singapore has reported a total of 66,061 COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths.

Source: CNA/vc

