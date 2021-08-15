50 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, 14 unlinked

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 50 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Sunday (Aug 15), including 14 with no links to previous cases.

Thirty infections were linked to previous cases and had been placed in quarantine. Another six linked infections were detected through surveillance testing, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

There were also three imported cases who have been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore. All were detected on arrival, said MOH.

In total, Singapore reported 53 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

More details on the COVID-19 situation will be provided on Sunday night, said the ministry.