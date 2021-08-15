Logo
50 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, 14 unlinked
People are seen at a food and beverage outlet in Holland Village on Aug 10, 2021, as dining-in resumes for those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

15 Aug 2021 05:04PM (Updated: 15 Aug 2021 05:15PM)
SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 50 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Sunday (Aug 15), including 14 with no links to previous cases.

Thirty infections were linked to previous cases and had been placed in quarantine. Another six linked infections were detected through surveillance testing, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

There were also three imported cases who have been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore. All were detected on arrival, said MOH.

In total, Singapore reported 53 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

More details on the COVID-19 situation will be provided on Sunday night, said the ministry. 

2 BUS INTERCHANGE CLUSTERS

Two clusters involving staff members at the Bishan and Sengkang bus interchanges were identified on Saturday.

The Bishan bus interchange cluster has a total of nine cases while 13 infections have been linked to the Sengkang cluster. 

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Sunday that the clusters include nine bus captains from Bishan bus interchange as well as five bus captains and two staff members from Sengkang bus interchange.

All of them were asymptomatic or only showed mild symptoms. The 16 employees have also been vaccinated and most of the cases were picked up early through routine antigen rapid tests (ART) by SBS Transit, added LTA. 

As of Sunday, Singapore has reported a total of 66,172 COVID-19 cases.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: CNA/lk

