Singapore reports 48 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 9 unlinked

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 48 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Monday (Aug 16), including nine with no links to previous cases.

Thirty-two infections were linked to previous cases and had been placed on quarantine. Another seven linked infections were detected through surveillance testing, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

There were also five imported cases who were all were detected upon arrival, taking Singapore's daily count of new cases to 53.