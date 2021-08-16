Singapore reports 48 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 9 unlinked

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 48 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Monday (Aug 16), including nine with no links to previous cases.
Thirty-two infections were linked to previous cases and had been placed on quarantine. Another seven linked infections were detected through surveillance testing, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.
There were also five imported cases who were all were detected upon arrival, taking Singapore's daily count of new cases to 53.
POFMA CORRECTION DIRECTION ISSUED OVER FACEBOOK POST CLAIMING 3-YEAR-OLD DIED OF COVID-19
A correction direction has been issued to Facebook over a post that falsely claimed a three-year-old girl had died of COVID-19 at KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) and that the death was not reported.
Health Minister Ong Ye Kung has instructed the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) to issue the correction direction to Facebook, MOH said on Sunday.
The ministry had earlier said in a Facebook post on Saturday that the claims were "a total fabrication".
Facebook is required to carry the correction notice to all end-users in Singapore who use the platform.
As of Monday, Singapore has reported a total of 66,225 COVID-19 cases.
