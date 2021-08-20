36 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 14 unlinked

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 36 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Friday (Aug 20), including 14 with no links to previous cases.
Nineteen infections were linked to previous cases and had been placed in quarantine, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update. Another three linked infections were detected through surveillance testing.
Among the new cases, two were people above the age of 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and at risk of serious illness, said MOH.
There were also four imported cases, who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival. Three infections were detected upon arrival while one developed the illness during the stay-home notice or isolation period.
Singapore reported a total of 40 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.
MOH will release further updates on Friday night on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore.
SINGAPORE TO LAUNCH FIRST VACCINATED TRAVEL LANES
From Sep 8, vaccinated travellers departing Germany or Brunei will be allowed to enter Singapore without serving a stay-home notice.
However, they will be required to undergo multiple COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests - a pre-departure test within 48 hours of the scheduled flight, an on-arrival test at Changi Airport, and post-arrival tests on days three and seven at a designated clinic in Singapore.
Those who fail to complete the required tests may be charged under the Infectious Diseases Act. Those who do not comply may be issued a stay-home notice in a dedicated facility, authorities said.
The travel lanes will be open to all travel purposes, whether for leisure, business or to visit family. Travellers also do not need to follow a controlled itinerary or have a sponsor, but they must have remained in Singapore, Germany or Brunei in the last 21 consecutive days before they depart for Singapore.
They also must travel to Singapore on non-stop designated flights, which will only serve travellers on the vaccinated travel lanes, said CAAS in a press release.
As of Friday, Singapore has reported a total of 66,406 COVID-19 cases.