36 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 14 unlinked

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 36 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Friday (Aug 20), including 14 with no links to previous cases.

Nineteen infections were linked to previous cases and had been placed in quarantine, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update. Another three linked infections were detected through surveillance testing.

Among the new cases, two were people above the age of 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and at risk of serious illness, said MOH.

There were also four imported cases, who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival. Three infections were detected upon arrival while one developed the illness during the stay-home notice or isolation period.

Singapore reported a total of 40 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

MOH will release further updates on Friday night on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore.