32 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 16 unlinked

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 32 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Saturday (Aug 21), including 16 with no links to previous cases.

Eleven infections are linked to previous cases and have been placed on quarantine, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update. Another five linked infections were detected through surveillance testing.

Among the new cases, one person is above the age of 70 who is unvaccinated and at risk of serious illness, said MOH.

There were also five imported cases, taking Singapore's daily tally of infections to 37.

MOH will release further updates on the COVID-19 situation on Saturday night.