32 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 16 unlinked
32 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 16 unlinked

People pass the control tower of Singapore's Changi Airport, Singapore Jan 18, 2021. (File photo: REUTERS/Edgar Su)

21 Aug 2021 05:37PM (Updated: 21 Aug 2021 05:37PM)
SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 32 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Saturday (Aug 21), including 16 with no links to previous cases.

Eleven infections are linked to previous cases and have been placed on quarantine, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update. Another five linked infections were detected through surveillance testing.

Among the new cases, one person is above the age of 70 who is unvaccinated and at risk of serious illness, said MOH.

There were also five imported cases, taking Singapore's daily tally of infections to 37.

MOH will release further updates on the COVID-19 situation on Saturday night.

MSE TO STEP UP ENFORCEMENT CHECKS ON F&B OUTLETS

The Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment said on Friday that enforcement checks will continue to be stepped up to ensure compliance with vaccinated safe management measures at F&B outlets, including checks on the vaccination status of patrons dining in.

This comes as 59 people were fined between S$300 and S$1,000 for breaching COVID-19 safe distancing measures. Eight food and beverage outlets were also ordered to close on Friday, with another 22 establishments fined for breaching safe management measures.

As of Saturday, Singapore has reported a total of 66,443 COVID-19 cases and 47 fatalities.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: CNA/ic

