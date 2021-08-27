34 bus captains from Toa Payoh, Punggol bus interchanges test positive for COVID-19: LTA

"We are working with the operators to minimise impact on bus operations. Deep cleaning and disinfection have also been carried out at the two bus interchanges as well as on all affected buses and facilities," added LTA.

The authority said the operators will continue to maintain their "stepped-up cleaning and disinfection regimes".

They will also be taking additional precautions for "mask-off activities for workers", including ensuring workers take their meals and smoke breaks alone.

"We are monitoring the situation closely and will work with the PTOs (public transport operators) to make further adjustments where necessary."

In response to CNA's queries, SBS Transit said the 25 bus captains at Toa Payoh bus interchange tested positive during its regular surveillance testing. About half of them are housemates.

"They are all doing well with no severe symptoms and have been placed in either isolation centres or hospitals," said its senior vice-president for corporate communications, Tammy Tan.

BUS INTERCHANGE CLUSTERS

As of Thursday, there are four active COVID-19 clusters involving bus interchanges.

Eleven cases are currently linked to Punggol Bus Interchange, comprising 10 staff members and one household contact.

Another 25 cases are currently linked to Toa Payoh Bus Interchange, all of whom work there.

"All staff of both interchanges will be tested for COVID-19, and all close contacts of the cases will be placed on quarantine," MOH said on Thursday, adding that it is investigating the two workplace clusters.

The Bishan and Sengkang interchanges were reported as clusters on Aug 14 and have 21 and 22 infections respectively as of Thursday.

Together with Toa Payoh, these interchanges are operated by SBS.

According to Ms Tan, the 16 cases from the Bishan and Sengkang bus interchanges are "recovering well" and three of them have already been discharged.

"Intensive cleaning and disinfection have been carried out at affected premises with no let-up in the cleaning frequency," she said.

Ms Tan added that 98 per cent of SBS bus captains have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Additionally, the operator has stepped up ARTs at the three interchanges.

"We also have in place strict safe management measures including requiring all staff to mask up except during meal breaks," said Ms Tan.

"Gathering in groups is also disallowed and bus captains have been advised to dine alone with one to a table."