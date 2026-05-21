Singapore monitoring rise in COVID-19 infections; current vaccine still effective for protection

SINGAPORE: The Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) on Thursday (May 21) said it is monitoring an increase in COVID-19 infections in Singapore, amid a recent 59 per cent increase in cases.

“As with other endemic respiratory diseases, periodic COVID-19 waves are expected throughout the year. There is no indication that the variants circulating locally are more transmissible or cause more severe disease compared to previously circulating variants,” it said.

The agency said the estimated number of COVID-19 cases in the week of May 10 to May 16 rose to 12,700 cases, compared with 8,000 cases in the previous week.

Over the same period, the average daily COVID-19 hospitalisations rose from 56 to 73, with one case in the intensive care unit (ICU) daily on average.

CDA said the public acute hospitals are able to manage the increase in cases, adding that the increase in cases could be due to several factors, including waning population immunity.

The NB.1.8.1 variant, a descendant of the JN.1 variant, is the main COVID-19 variant circulating in Singapore, accounting for more than half of locally sequenced cases.

CDA said the current COVID-19 vaccine continues to be effective for protection against this variant.