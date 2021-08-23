One new COVID-19 death in Singapore; 94 new locally transmitted cases, including 59 at dormitory in Woodlands

SINGAPORE: An 86-year-old woman died of COVID-19 complications on Monday (Aug 23), becoming Singapore's 13th death from the coronavirus in August.

The Singaporean woman, known as Case 67375, had not been vaccinated against COVID-19 and had a history of cancer and hypertension, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update.

The woman had been admitted to Changi General Hospital on Jul 23 for an unrelated medical condition, and tested negative for COVID-19 during admission and again on Jul 29.

Her COVID-19 infection was detected on Aug 2, when she was tested again after being identified as a close contact of a patient who was a confirmed case.

As of Monday, 50 people have died due to COVID-19 in Singapore.

59 CASES IN NORTH COAST LODGE DORMITORY

Singapore reported 94 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Monday, including 59 cases linked to North Coast Lodge dormitory in Woodlands.

The dormitory cases were detected through testing operations conducted from Saturday after three residents tested positive for COVID-19 during rostered routine testing that day, said MOH.

"So far, about 2,200 workers have been swabbed, and testing for the rest of the 3,200 residents is ongoing," said MOH.

"As a precautionary measure, all residents at the dormitory have been placed on movement restriction order. The confirmed cases are mostly asymptomatic or have mild symptoms."