Singapore reports 3,496 new COVID-19 cases and 9 more deaths

HOSPITALISATIONS

A total of 1,710 cases are warded in hospital, with 308 patients requiring oxygen supplementation in general wards.

Another 74 cases are unstable and under close monitoring in the intensive care unit (ICU), while 64 are critically ill and intubated. The current overall ICU utilisation rate is 72.7 per cent.

A total of 3,006 cases were discharged over the past day, of whom 472 were seniors aged 60 and above.

"Seniors 60 years old and above, especially if unvaccinated, continue to be more adversely affected by COVID-19," said MOH.

Of the 94,388 cases over the last 28 days, 98.7 per cent had mild symptoms or were asymptomatic, while 0.8 per cent required oxygen supplementation in the general ward, 0.3 per cent were in the ICU and 0.2 per cent died.

Over the past seven days, the number of fully vaccinated people who were critically ill in the ICU was 0.5 per 100,000 population, while that of non-fully vaccinated cases was 4.5.

Over the same period, the number of fully vaccinated and non-fully vaccinated cases who died were 0.1 and 0.8 per 100,000 population respectively.

Among seniors aged 60 and above, the number of fully vaccinated and non-fully vaccinated cases who were critically ill in the ICU were 1.9 and 35.6 respectively.

The number of fully vaccinated and non-fully vaccinated seniors who died were 0.3 and 7.6 respectively.