Singapore reports 3,635 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 3,635 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Wednesday (Nov 3) as 12 more people died from complications due to the coronavirus.

The fatalities were aged between 59 and 99, and all of them had various underlying medical conditions. The Ministry of Health (MOH) did not specify what these conditions were.



This brings Singapore's death toll from the coronavirus to 442.

The number of new cases reported on Wednesday is up from the 3,496 infections reported on Tuesday.

The weekly infection growth rate was 0.96 as of Wednesday, falling below 1 for the first time since Oct 18. This refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week over the week before.

Co-chair of the multi-ministry task force Lawrence Wong said on Oct 23 that some COVID-19 measures may be eased if the weekly infection growth rate drops below 1.

“If the ratio comes below 1 and our hospital and ICU situation remains stable, we will make some calibrated easing in three areas," Mr Wong said.

These include allowing household members to dine-in at food and beverage outlets in groups of up to five people, letting team sports resume in groups of up to five, and allowing more activities in schools and institutions of higher learning.