Singapore reports 17,051 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 17,051 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Wednesday (Mar 9), comprising 16,858 local cases and 193 imported infections.

There were 11 fatalities reported on Wednesday, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,110.

There are 1,513 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 187 patients require oxygen supplementation.

Fifty patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 49 on Tuesday.