Singapore reports 17,051 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 17,051 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Wednesday (Mar 9), comprising 16,858 local cases and 193 imported infections.
There were 11 fatalities reported on Wednesday, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,110.
There are 1,513 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 187 patients require oxygen supplementation.
Fifty patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 49 on Tuesday.
Most of Singapore's new COVID-19 infections are Protocol 2 cases, which are those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.
Among the cases reported on Wednesday, 14,695 are classified under Protocol 2, comprising 14,563 local cases and 132 imported infections.
Another 2,356 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 61 of them being imported infections.
The weekly infection growth rate was 0.94, lower than the 0.95 on Tuesday. A number below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is falling.
Singapore has recorded 885,593 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
As of Tuesday, 95 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
About 69 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
