Singapore reports 2,470 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths

HOSPITALISATIONS

A total of 1,717 cases are currently warded in hospital, with 288 patients requiring oxygen supplementation in general wards.

Another 67 cases are unstable and under close monitoring in the intensive care unit (ICU), while 62 are critically ill and intubated. The current overall ICU utilisation rate is 67.1 per cent.

A total of 3,552 cases were discharged over the past day, of whom 464 were seniors aged above 60.

"Seniors 60 years old and above, especially if unvaccinated, continue to be more adversely affected by COVID-19," said MOH.

Of the 94,376 cases over the last 28 days, 98.7 per cent had mild symptoms or were asymptomatic, while 0.8 per cent required oxygen supplementation in the general ward, 0.3 per cent were in the ICU and 0.2 per cent died.

Over the past seven days, the number of fully vaccinated people who were critically ill in the ICU was 0.5 per 100,000 population, while that of non-fully vaccinated cases was 4.5.

In the same period, the number of fully vaccinated and non-fully vaccinated cases who died were 0.1 and 0.9 per 100,000 population respectively.

VACCINATION

As of Sunday, 84 per cent of Singapore's population has completed their full regimen or received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 85 per cent has received at least one dose and 16 per cent has received their booster shots.