Elderly woman, man die of COVID-19 complications; 29 new locally transmitted cases in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A 91-year-old woman and an 87-year-old man have died of COVID-19 complications, becoming Singapore's 11th and 12th deaths from the coronavirus in August.

The 91-year-old woman died on Saturday (Aug 21), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday. She had not been vaccinated against COVID-19, and had a history of chronic kidney disease, heart disease, hypertension, hyperlipidaemia and hyperparathyroidism.

The permanent resident, known as Case 67456, was reported as a case on Aug 3. She developed symptoms on Jul 30 and was admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The 87-year-old Singaporean man, known as Case 67630, was partially vaccinated against COVID-19 and died on Sunday. He had a history of advance cancer, diabetes mellitus, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia, said MOH.

His infection was reported on Aug 4, when he was taken to the National University Hospital for an unrelated medical condition. As he was symptomatic, he was tested for COVID-19 and the result came back positive.

As of Sunday, 49 people have died of COVID-19 complications in Singapore.

29 NEW LOCALLY TRANSMITTED CASES

Singapore reported 29 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Sunday, including 17 with no links to previous cases.

Nine infections were linked to previous cases and had been placed on quarantine, said MOH. Another three linked infections were detected through surveillance testing.

Among the new cases, one is above the age of 70 and is partially vaccinated, and at risk of serious illness, said MOH.

There were also six imported cases who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival. Five infections were detected upon arrival while one developed the illness during the stay-home notice or isolation period.

In total, Singapore reported 35 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.