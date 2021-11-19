Singapore reports 1,734 new COVID-19 cases and 16 more deaths; overall ICU rate falls to 57%

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 1,734 new COVID-19 cases and 16 more deaths linked to the coronavirus as of noon on Friday (Nov 19).

The fatalities were aged between 52 and 93. All of them, except for an unvaccinated case, had various underlying medical conditions. The Ministry of Health (MOH) did not specify what these medical conditions were.

Singapore's death toll from the coronavirus now stands at 641.

The overall intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate is at 57 per cent, after falling on Thursday to below 60 per cent for the first time since records were released about three weeks ago.

This is the lowest since MOH first released information on the overall ICU utilisation rate on Oct 25, when the rate was 83.6 per cent.