Singapore reports 2,038 new COVID-19 cases and 6 more deaths; overall ICU rate falls below 60%

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 2,038 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Thursday (Nov 18), as the daily number of coronavirus-related deaths fell to its lowest in more than three weeks.

The six fatalities reported on Thursday were aged between 57 and 84. All of them had various underlying medical conditions. The Ministry of Health (MOH) did not specify what these medical conditions were.

The number of COVID-19 deaths reported on Thursday is the fewest since Oct 23. This brings Singapore’s death toll to 625.

The overall intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate on Thursday fell below 60 per cent for the first time since records were released about three weeks ago.