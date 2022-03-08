Singapore reports 22,201 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 22,201 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (Mar 8), comprising 21,986 local cases and 215 imported infections.

This is the sixth consecutive Tuesday that case numbers have gone up from the day before. Health Minister Ong Ye Kung had previously referred to such a pattern, writing on Facebook in October 2021 that numbers would "always spike after the weekends".

There were 15 fatalities reported on Tuesday, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,099.

There are 1,499 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 190 patients require oxygen supplementation.

Forty-nine patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 54 on Monday.