Singapore reports 16,883 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 16,883 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Wednesday (Feb 16), comprising 16,689 local and 194 imported infections.
There were also 13 fatalities, the highest number since Dec 5. This takes the death toll from coronavirus complications to 926.
There are 1,352 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the MOH website. A total of 153 require oxygen supplementation, up from Tuesday's figure of 140.
Thirty-five patients are in the intensive care unit compared to 23 on Tuesday.
Most of Singapore's new COVID-19 infections are Protocol 2 cases, which are those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.
Among the cases reported on Wednesday, 12,767 are classified under Protocol 2, comprising 12,714 local cases and 53 imported ones.
Another 4,116 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 141 of them being imported infections.
The weekly infection growth rate is 1.29, down from Tuesday's 1.34.
Singapore has recorded 514,880 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
As of Tuesday, 94 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
About 64 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
Singapore on Wednesday announced several changes to COVID-19 safe distancing measures, health protocols and border measures.
From Feb 25, safe distancing is encouraged but will not be required between individuals or groups of people while wearing masks.
The group size limit for social gatherings remains at five. But the maximum number of unique visitors per household will be adjusted from five people per day to five people at any one time.
From Feb 18, people who have been identified as close contacts of COVID-19 cases will have their self-monitoring and self-test period reduced from seven days to five.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram