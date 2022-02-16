Singapore reports 16,883 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 16,883 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Wednesday (Feb 16), comprising 16,689 local and 194 imported infections.

There were also 13 fatalities, the highest number since Dec 5. This takes the death toll from coronavirus complications to 926.

There are 1,352 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the MOH website. A total of 153 require oxygen supplementation, up from Tuesday's figure of 140.

Thirty-five patients are in the intensive care unit compared to 23 on Tuesday.