Singapore reports 18,094 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 18,094 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Friday (Feb 18), comprising 17,886 local and 208 imported infections.

There were also seven fatalities. This takes the death toll from coronavirus complications to 937.

There are 1,458 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the MOH website. A total of 182 require oxygen supplementation, up from Thursday's figure of 164.

Thirty-nine patients are in the intensive care unit compared to 32 on Thursday.