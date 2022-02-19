Singapore reports 15,836 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 15,836 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (Feb 19), comprising 15,699 local and 137 imported infections.

There were also four fatalities. This takes the death toll from coronavirus complications to 941.

There are 1,491 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the MOH website. The number requiring oxygen supplementation remained at 182.

Forty-three patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 39 on Friday.