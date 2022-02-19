Singapore reports 15,836 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 15,836 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (Feb 19), comprising 15,699 local and 137 imported infections.
There were also four fatalities. This takes the death toll from coronavirus complications to 941.
There are 1,491 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the MOH website. The number requiring oxygen supplementation remained at 182.
Forty-three patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 39 on Friday.
Most of Singapore's new COVID-19 infections are Protocol 2 cases, which are those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.
Among the cases reported on Saturday, 14,061 are classified under Protocol 2, comprising 13,995 local cases and 66 imported ones.
Another 1,775 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 66 of them being imported infections.
The weekly infection growth rate is 1.54, up from 1.46 on Friday.
Singapore has recorded 567,355 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
As of Friday, 94 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
About 65 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
