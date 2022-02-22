Singapore reports record 26,032 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 26,032 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (Feb 22), comprising 25,731 local and 301 imported infections.

There were four fatalities, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 956.

There are 1,608 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health (MOH) website. A total of 190 patients required oxygen supplementation.

Forty-six patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 44 on Monday.