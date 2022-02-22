Singapore reports record 26,032 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 26,032 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (Feb 22), comprising 25,731 local and 301 imported infections.
There were four fatalities, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 956.
There are 1,608 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health (MOH) website. A total of 190 patients required oxygen supplementation.
Forty-six patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 44 on Monday.
Most of Singapore's new COVID-19 infections are Protocol 2 cases, which are those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.
Among the cases reported on Tuesday, 22,705 are classified under Protocol 2, comprising 22,635 local cases and 70 imported ones.
Another 3,166 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 70 of them being imported infections.
The weekly infection growth rate is 1.57, down from 1.62 on Monday.
Singapore has recorded 622,293 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
As of Monday, 94 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
About 66 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram