Singapore reports 20,312 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 20,312 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Wednesday (Feb 23), comprising 20,152 local and 160 imported infections.

There were seven fatalities, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 963.

There are 1,587 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health (MOH) website. A total of 200 patients required oxygen supplementation.

Forty-six patients are in the intensive care unit, the same as on Tuesday.