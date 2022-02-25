Singapore reports 18,597 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

Most of Singapore's new COVID-19 infections are Protocol 2 cases, which are those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.

Among the cases reported on Friday, 15,411 are classified under Protocol 2, comprising 15,313 local cases and 98 imported ones.

Another 3,186 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 116 of them being imported infections.

The weekly infection growth rate is 1.26, down from 1.37 on Thursday.

Singapore has recorded 679,795 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.