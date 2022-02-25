Singapore reports 18,597 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 18,597 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Friday (Feb 25), comprising 18,383 local and 214 imported infections.
There were 11 fatalities, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 986.
There are 1,584 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health (MOH) website. A total of 211 patients required oxygen supplementation.
Forty-six patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 44 on Thursday.
Most of Singapore's new COVID-19 infections are Protocol 2 cases, which are those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.
Among the cases reported on Friday, 15,411 are classified under Protocol 2, comprising 15,313 local cases and 98 imported ones.
Another 3,186 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 116 of them being imported infections.
The weekly infection growth rate is 1.26, down from 1.37 on Thursday.
Singapore has recorded 679,795 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
As of Thursday, 94 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
About 67 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
