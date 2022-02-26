Singapore reports 16,857 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

Most of Singapore's new COVID-19 infections are Protocol 2 cases, which are those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.

Among the cases reported on Saturday, 14,410 are classified under Protocol 2, comprising 14,333 local cases and 77 imported ones.

Another 2,447 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 66 of them being imported infections.

The weekly infection growth rate is 1.21, down from 1.26 on Friday.

Singapore has recorded 696,652 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.