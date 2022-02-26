Singapore reports 16,857 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 16,857 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (Feb 26), comprising 16,714 local and 143 imported infections.
There were 13 fatalities, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 999.
There are 1,553 COVID-19 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 212 patients require oxygen supplementation.
Fifty patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 46 on Friday.
Most of Singapore's new COVID-19 infections are Protocol 2 cases, which are those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.
Among the cases reported on Saturday, 14,410 are classified under Protocol 2, comprising 14,333 local cases and 77 imported ones.
Another 2,447 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 66 of them being imported infections.
The weekly infection growth rate is 1.21, down from 1.26 on Friday.
Singapore has recorded 696,652 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
As of Friday, 94 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
About 67 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
