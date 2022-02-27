Singapore reports 14,228 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 14,228 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (Feb 27), comprising 14,064 local and 164 imported infections.

There were eight fatalities, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,007.

There are 1,553 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health (MOH) website. A total of 214 patients required oxygen supplementation.

Forty-six patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 50 on Saturday.