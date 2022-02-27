Singapore reports 14,228 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 14,228 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (Feb 27), comprising 14,064 local and 164 imported infections.
There were eight fatalities, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,007.
There are 1,553 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health (MOH) website. A total of 214 patients required oxygen supplementation.
Forty-six patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 50 on Saturday.
Most of Singapore's new COVID-19 infections are Protocol 2 cases, which are those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.
Among the cases reported on Sunday, 11,864 are classified under Protocol 2, comprising 11,809 local cases and 55 imported ones.
Another 2,364 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 109 of them being imported infections.
The weekly infection growth rate is 1.14, down from 1.21 on Saturday.
Singapore has recorded 710,880 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
As of Saturday, 94 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
About 67 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
