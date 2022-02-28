Singapore reports 13,544 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

Most of Singapore's new COVID-19 infections are Protocol 2 cases, which are those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.

Among the cases reported on Monday, 11,571 are classified under Protocol 2, comprising 11,543 local cases and 28 imported ones.

Another 1,973 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 66 of them being imported infections.

The weekly infection growth rate is 1.09, down from 1.14 on Sunday.

Singapore has recorded 724,424 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.