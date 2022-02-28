Singapore reports 13,544 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 13,544 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (Feb 28), comprising 13,450 local and 94 imported infections.
There were 12 fatalities, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,019.
There are 1,649 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 221 patients require oxygen supplementation.
Forty-nine patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 46 on Sunday.
Most of Singapore's new COVID-19 infections are Protocol 2 cases, which are those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.
Among the cases reported on Monday, 11,571 are classified under Protocol 2, comprising 11,543 local cases and 28 imported ones.
Another 1,973 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 66 of them being imported infections.
The weekly infection growth rate is 1.09, down from 1.14 on Sunday.
Singapore has recorded 724,424 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
As of Sunday, 95 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
About 68 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
