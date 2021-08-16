106 COVID-19 infections reported in dormitories in first half of August; most cases were vaccinated

SINGAPORE: There have been 106 COVID-19 cases in migrant worker dormitories between Aug 1 and Aug 15, data from the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) situation report showed on Monday (Aug 16).

The cases were among a total of 1,140 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore during that period. There have been new dormitory infections every day since the start of the month.

In response to CNA's queries, a Ministry of Manpower (MOM) spokesperson said that most of the workers who tested positive for COVID-19 were vaccinated and that the spread of the disease within the dormitories has been “quite limited”.

There are three active clusters at Westlite Juniper, Westlite Mandai and Cochrane Lodge 1 dormitories, said the spokesperson, adding that the cases in these three clusters account for about 2 per cent of residents across the three dormitories.

Westlite Juniper and Westlite Mandai are both in the Mandai estate, while Cochrane Lodge 1 is at Admiralty Road West.