COVID-19 cases from hospital clusters, nursing homes form less than 1% of total reported community cases

SINGAPORE: COVID-19 cases from hospital clusters and nursing homes formed less than 1 per cent of the total number of reported community cases between April and September this year, said Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary on Monday (Nov 7).

From Apr 1 to Sep 30, there were about 330 reported cases from COVID-19 clusters in hospitals and about 3,000 cases reported by nursing homes, he told Parliament in response to a question from MP Sylvia Lim (WP-Aljunied).

She asked about the number of patients or residents who contracted COVID-19 from within residential healthcare facilities such as hospitals and nursing homes.

These COVID-19 cases constitute a “small proportion” of the total number of reported community cases, Dr Puthucheary said.

“As we move towards living with COVID-19, we no longer adopt a zero-COVID posture in hospitals and nursing homes, where all patients or nursing home residents need to be tested before admission and where infected patients are isolated in hospital COVID wards,” he added.

“Notwithstanding these measures, we continue to take necessary precautions to protect patients and residents, and are ready to step up the COVID-19 measures such as visitor restrictions when necessary.”

Vaccination is Singapore’s primary defence against the virus, said Dr Puthucheary, adding that although it cannot completely stop infections, it is effective in preventing severe illness from COVID-19.

The Health Ministry has provided COVID-19 vaccinations to more than 90 per cent of eligible nursing home residents.

"With these measures, we have kept Singapore’s overall case fatality rate at about 0.1 per cent, well below the global average of around 1 per cent," he said.