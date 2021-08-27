120 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, with 47 linked to Bugis Junction cluster

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 120 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Friday (Aug 27), including 47 linked to the growing Bugis Junction cluster.

Of the remaining 73 locally transmitted cases, 31 were linked to previous cases and had been placed on quarantine, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update. Another 16 linked infections were detected through surveillance testing.

Twenty-six infections were not linked to previous cases.

Among the new cases, three people above the age of 70 were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness, said MOH.

There were also two imported cases, taking Singapore's daily case count to 122.

MOH will release further updates on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore on Friday night.