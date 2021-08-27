120 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, with 47 linked to Bugis Junction cluster
SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 120 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Friday (Aug 27), including 47 linked to the growing Bugis Junction cluster.
Of the remaining 73 locally transmitted cases, 31 were linked to previous cases and had been placed on quarantine, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update. Another 16 linked infections were detected through surveillance testing.
Twenty-six infections were not linked to previous cases.
Among the new cases, three people above the age of 70 were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness, said MOH.
There were also two imported cases, taking Singapore's daily case count to 122.
MOH will release further updates on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore on Friday night.
CONNECT@CHANGI CONVERTED INTO COVID-19 COMMUNITY CARE FACILITY
Connect@Changi at the Singapore Expo has been converted into a COVID-19 community care facility, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.
It is the seventh such facility in Singapore, joining those at D’Resort NTUC, Tuas South, former Ang Mo Kio Institute of Technical Education, Village Hotel Sentosa, Civil Service Club @ Loyang and Bright Vision Hospital.
Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said the seven community care facilities can accommodate more than 5,500 individuals who are "clinically well", or who have mild symptoms, and do not require much medical care.
Connect@Changi opened in February as a pilot short-stay facility to allow business travellers from around the world to stay and conduct meetings without needing to quarantine on arrival.
It has stopped receiving travellers and facilitating business activities to "support Singapore’s pandemic response efforts" by operating as a community care facility, Connect@Changi told CNA.
In response to CNA queries, MOH said Hall 7 of Connect@Changi officially began operations on Aug 23 while Hall 8 is expected to be ready on Sep 1.
As of Friday, Singapore has reported a total of 67,050 COVID-19 cases.
